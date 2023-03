WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday the aviation industry must work to eliminate near miss incidents that have drawn recent safety concerns.

"Going forward, zero has to be the only acceptable number for serious incidents and close calls," Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said. Six serious runway incursions since January prompted the agency to convene a safety summit earlier this month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)