Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi

12/19/2022 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Flying taxi company Archer Aviation unveils all-electric aircraft in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use.

The FAA released the criteria for public comment of Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The release comes after the FAA made a similar announcement in November for Joby Aviation's Model JAS4-1 eVTOL. Archer said earlier this month it is working to win FAA certification of its eVTOL in late 2024.

Earlier this month, Archer said its eVTOL completed its first full transition flight on Nov. 29 -- less than a year after its first hover flight after several months of testing.

Archer, which is backed by United Airlines and Stellantis NV, said in October it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years.

The eVTOL aircraft have been touted as air taxis that could be the future of urban air mobility. The low-altitude urban air mobility aircraft has drawn a huge amount of interest.

The FAA said in May it was modifying its regulatory approach because regulations designed for traditional airplanes and helicopters "did not anticipate the need to train pilots to operate powered-lift, which take off in helicopter mode, transition into airplane mode for flying, and then transition back to helicopter mode for landing."

The FAA said the Archer eVTOL "will be much quieter than conventional helicopter turboshaft engines and rotors. As a result, birds will have fewer cues to the existence of the

vehicle due to quiet approach environments" and as a result "the FAA proposes a more comprehensive bird strike requirement."

Delta Air Lines in October invested $60 million in Joby, in a partnership that expects to initially offer passengers air taxi transport to and from airports in New York and Los Angeles.

Joby said in November it now expects to start commercial passenger air taxi service in 2025 after receiving FAA approvals. Joby said previously it plans to launch commercial service in 2024.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER AVIATION INC. -4.48% 2.025 Delayed Quote.-64.90%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.65% 32.885 Delayed Quote.-15.28%
JOBY AVIATION, INC. -4.14% 3.4784 Delayed Quote.-50.41%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.84% 13.476 Real-time Quote.-19.87%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.90% 13.474 Delayed Quote.-19.97%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. 1.14% 4.45 Delayed Quote.1.27%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.21% 37.96 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
Latest news "Economy"
03:27pSteering members of ghana bondholders committee abrdn, amundi (…
RE
03:26pInternational holders of ghana’s eurobonds have organized to f…
RE
03:26pTREASURIES-Yields rise with Fed policy in focus
RE
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:18pUK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at centre of political row
RE
03:17pSenator wants review of U.S. security assistance to Nigeria following abortion report
RE
03:09pU.S. preps for more migrant crossings as COVID-era restrictions set to end
RE
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
03:06pDollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..

HOT NEWS