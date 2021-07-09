U.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell helicopters

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was requiring emergency
inspections for more than 500 additional helicopters worldwide
after a fatal Bell helicopter crash in Canada.
On Wednesday, the FAA issued an emergency directive
requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204
and 205 helicopters covering 140 U.S. helicopters and about 400
worldwide before further flights.
The new directive affects another 359 helicopters in the
United States and approximately 529 worldwide.
Helicopter maker Bell, a unit of Textron Inc, did
not immediately comment.
The new directive covers various restricted category
helicopters that were originally manufactured by Bell
Helicopter.
The restricted aircraft are primarily used by the military
and law enforcement. They are also used for forest and wildlife
conservation, mineral exploration and other tasks requiring
specialized aircraft.
Bell said on Wednesday that even though the investigation
was still under way, "to ensure fleet safety, the main rotor
strap pins identified ... should be removed from service before
the next flight."
It added it was "not at liberty to discuss details of the
Transport Safety Board investigation."
Bell issued a service bulletin on Wednesday, saying, "pins
may not have been manufactured in accordance with the
engineering design requirements and may therefore shear."
A 48-year-old pilot died in the June 28 crash near
Evansburg, Alberta, as he battled a wildfire, Canadian media
reported.
Transport Canada said earlier this week that its
investigation into the Bell 212 helicopter accident found that
one of the outboard main rotor hub strap pins "sheared off
during flight, leading to detachment of the main rotor blade and
the main rotor head."
An inspection of another Canadian Bell 212 helicopter found
a main rotor hub strap pin of the same part number to be
deformed after only about 29 hours in service, Transport Canada
said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)