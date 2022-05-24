Log in
U.S. FAA wants some airplane altimeters retrofitted by end of 2022

05/24/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants airlines to complete retrofits of some airplane radio altimeters that could face interference from C-Band 5G wireless service by the end of 2022, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The FAA memo said following a May 19 meeting of airlines, manufacturers and wireless carriers that "a collective goal was set to complete" retrofits on some Embraer and Airbus planes in by the end of the year.

The memo sets out a series of dates for actions, including by June 1 asking airlines to "commit to purchase filters and installation kits." (Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.14% 102.74 Real-time Quote.-4.61%
EMBRAER S.A. -5.61% 12.11 Delayed Quote.-48.31%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.20% 189.96 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -7.13% 41.57 Delayed Quote.2.24%
