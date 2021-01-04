Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FCC action to limit social media protection increasingly unlikely

01/04/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The prospects of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai taking action on an effort to narrow social media companies' legal protections under a 1996 law are increasingly unlikely.

Both Pai and U.S. President Donald Trump have only 16 more days in office and it is unclear whether a new third Republican FCC commissioner could participate in any action.

Pai said on Oct. 15 he would move to set new rules to define protections for social media firms under Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

That statement came in response to a petition filed by the Trump administration in July. The two Democrats on the FCC urged Pai to reject the petition.

Since October, Pai has taken no further action on the petition and foregone his typical news conferences after the November and December commission meetings. He also opted not to place any Section 230 action on the Jan. 13 meeting agenda.

A spokesman for Pai declined to comment on Monday, and the office of new FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said it is uncertain if he could participate in any Section 230 proceeding.

Simington's office said FCC ethics counsel advised "as there is no currently-pending Section 230 matter before the commission to be discussed with specificity, it could not comprehensively rule out potential recusal in the future. However, no grounds were identified for recusal on this topic at this time."

Trump tapped Simington after abruptly pulling his nomination of then-Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly for a new term in August after O’Rielly questioned whether the FCC had authority to issue social media regulations.

Trump also urged Congress to repeal Section 230 and vetoed an annual defense bill in part because it did not include the repeal. Congress overrode his veto over the weekend. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
02:00pFed's Evans says monetary policy 'well-positioned' now
RE
01:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision
RE
01:51pASTRAZENECA : Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations
RE
01:50pBSA BUSINESS SOFTWARE ALLIANCE : State Privacy Bills, Activity in California Loom Large Over Efforts To Move Federal Legislation in '21
PU
01:45pU.S. FCC action to limit social media protection increasingly unlikely
RE
01:43pBrazil posts 2020 trade surplus of $51 billion, up 6% from year before
RE
01:36pPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : New Palestine Monetary Authority Governor and His Deputy Swore in before the President
PU
01:30pEUROPEAN UNION : CSDR List of relevant authorities - Article 12
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ