U.S. FCC proposes additional spectrum for drone communications

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules
to make licensed radio spectrum in the 5 GHz band for the
rising number of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in use.
Currently, drones typically operate under unlicensed and
low-power wireless communications rules or experimental
licenses. The FCC also said it is seeking comment on whether
current rules for various spectrum bands are sufficient to
ensure co-existence of drones and terrestrial mobile operations.
The FCC is also proposing a process for drone operators to
obtain a license in the aeronautical VHF band to communicate
with air traffic control and other aircraft.
"The FCC must ensure that our spectrum rules meet the
current – and future – spectrum needs of evolving technologies
such as unmanned aircraft systems, which can be critical to
disaster recovery, first responder rescue efforts, and wildfire
management," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.
Because drones are usually operated remotely, they
depend "critically on wireless communications between a
ground-based control station and the (drone) to control the
flight," the FCC said.
The FCC said as drone flights "increasingly involve
operations with a higher risk profile, such as flights that use
large aircraft, carry heavy cargo or human passengers, or travel
into the controlled airspace used by commercial passenger
aircraft, operators have a growing need for the greater
reliability that interference-protected licensed spectrum
provides."
Rules adopted by the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) for small drones to fly over people and at night took
effect in April 2021.
The rules gave manufacturers 18 months to begin
producing drones with so-called Remote ID.
The drone identification rules require they broadcast
remote ID messages via radio frequency broadcast but eliminated
proposed earlier requirements drones be connected to the
internet to transmit location data. Those requirements were
upheld by a federal appeals court in July.
