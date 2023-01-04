Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. FCC proposes additional spectrum for drone communications

01/04/2023 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to make licensed radio spectrum in the 5 GHz band for the rising number of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in use.

Currently, drones typically operate under unlicensed and low-power wireless communications rules or experimental licenses. The FCC also said it is seeking comment on whether current rules for various spectrum bands are sufficient to ensure co-existence of drones and terrestrial mobile operations. The FCC is also proposing a process for drone operators to obtain a license in the aeronautical VHF band to communicate with air traffic control and other aircraft.

"The FCC must ensure that our spectrum rules meet the current – and future – spectrum needs of evolving technologies such as unmanned aircraft systems, which can be critical to disaster recovery, first responder rescue efforts, and wildfire management," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.

Because drones are usually operated remotely, they depend "critically on wireless communications between a ground-based control station and the (drone) to control the flight," the FCC said.

The FCC said as drone flights "increasingly involve operations with a higher risk profile, such as flights that use large aircraft, carry heavy cargo or human passengers, or travel into the controlled airspace used by commercial passenger aircraft, operators have a growing need for the greater reliability that interference-protected licensed spectrum provides."

Rules adopted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for small drones to fly over people and at night took effect in April 2021.

The rules gave manufacturers 18 months to begin producing drones with so-called Remote ID.

The drone identification rules require they broadcast remote ID messages via radio frequency broadcast but eliminated proposed earlier requirements drones be connected to the internet to transmit location data. Those requirements were upheld by a federal appeals court in July. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:00pS&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus
RE
03:54pChile mining royalty bill progresses after committee approves
RE
03:48pKashkari sees Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%
RE
03:48pCarnival Says It Would Raise A Couple Of Prices For Customers Of Its Namesake Cruise Line - WSJ
RE
03:48pCarnival says it would raise a couple of prices for customers of…
RE
03:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.819% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.709% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.387% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pRussia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue - diplomats
RE
03:37pU.S. consumers want EVs but prices are a concern
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
4New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
5China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..

HOT NEWS