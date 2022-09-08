U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said Thursday it will vote this month
on new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to
space ambitions.
Currently, operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit ensure
spacecraft will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years
following the completion of missions.
The new FCC rules would shrink the time frame required for
satellite post-mission disposal to as soon as practicable but no
more than five years. The new rules would apply to both
U.S.-licensed satellites and systems, and non-U.S. satellites
seeking U.S. market access.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)