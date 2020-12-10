U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 10 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to
endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, paving
the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that
has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.
The FDA is widely expected to authorize emergency use in
days. Distribution and inoculations in the United States are
expected to begin almost immediately thereafter.
The committee voted 17-4 that the known benefits of the
vaccine outweighed the risks of taking the shot for individuals
16 and older, with 1 member of the panel abstaining.
"This is a historic moment," Eric Dickson, chief executive
of UMass Memorial Health Care, who was not on the advisory
panel, said after the vote. He called the vaccine from Pfizer
and German partner BioNTech "the best solution
to get us out of our current situation and help us save lives."
Pfizer had asked that the two-dose vaccine be approved for
use in people aged 16 to 85. Several advisory panel members
discussed whether 16 and 17 year olds should be included in the
recommendation. In the end, they voted on the question as put
them by the FDA, which included 16 to 17 year olds.
It was not clear why four panelists voted against
authorization but several mentioned they were not comfortable
with including 16 and 17 year olds, arguing the risk to those
individuals was low, and the evidence in the trial was scant.
"The final decision about whether to authorize the vaccine
for emergency use will be made by FDA’s career officials," the
agency said in a statement.
The panel also discussed concerns raised by two reports of
serious allergic reactions among vaccine recipients in Britain,
and what to advise pregnant women, who were excluded in the
study. Women of childbearing age comprise a large proportion of
healthcare workers, who will be among those first in line to get
the vaccine.
The FDA said during the panel meeting that there was not
enough data to support or contradict use of the vaccine in
pregnant women. The agency recommends they make the decision on
their own with advice from their doctors.
Dr. Gregory Poland, a virologist from the Mayo Clinic in
Rochester, Minnesota, who has previously served two terms on the
FDA advisory panel, said he was surprised advisers did not voice
more cautions about pregnant women.
FDA TO REVIEW ALLERGY ISSUE
The advisers also spent a major portion of the meeting
discussing Pfizer's plan to give volunteers who received a
placebo in its trial the option to get the vaccine when they
become eligible for it under recommendations set by state and
local health officials.
Much of that focused on how an emergency authorization would
affect the scientific integrity of Pfizer's ongoing study and
the way other vaccines are studied in the future.
Pfizer believes it should offer the vaccine to people in the
placebo group of its trial as they become eligible for the shot.
The concern, expressed by both the FDA and members of the
advisory panel, is that telling trial participants who got
placebo and who got the vaccine, called "unblinding," will make
it harder to continue collecting data on safety and
effectiveness needed to win full FDA approval of the vaccine.
Documents prepared by the FDA ahead of the meeting did not
point out any new safety or efficacy issues, raising optimism
the United States would soon follow the UK and Canada
authorizing the vaccine.
Britain's health regulator on Wednesday advised some people
with a history of anaphylaxis, an overreaction of the body's
immune system related to medicine or food, to avoid the getting
the vaccine.
Dr. William Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of
vaccine clinical research and development, told the panel they
"saw no serious allergic reactions to the vaccine" among the
nearly 44,000 volunteers enrolled in the trial.
Nevertheless, an FDA official said the agency has asked
Pfizer to add severe allergic reactions to their plans to study
safety issues related to the vaccine once it's authorized.
Pfizer and BioNTech last month said a two-dose regimen of
the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing illness from
COVID-19, and detailed data released in the agency's documents
showed the vaccine began showing some protection even before
volunteers received a second dose.
The documents also disclosed data on safety including cases
of Bell's palsy among volunteers in the placebo and vaccine
groups, though it said the cases in the trial occurred at the
same rate as in the general population. Other reactions included
fever, fatigue and chills.
