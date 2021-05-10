U.S. FDA advisory panel to meet on COVID-19 vaccines in children

May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Monday it will hold a meeting of its independent panel
of advisers on June 10 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines
in children.
The committee will not discuss any specific products, the
agency said. FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said the meeting
has nothing to do with Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SA's
request to expand the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization
(EUA) of their vaccine into younger children.
That vaccine is currently authorized for use in people 16 or
older in the United States. The vaccine makers have asked to
expand that authorization to children as young as 12, and Pfizer
said last week it expects the FDA response soon.
The FDA said last month it did not plan to hold an advisory
committee meeting for the Pfizer-BioNTech expansion.
"As with the initial COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, we
want to ensure that the public has a clear understanding of our
expectations for the data and information needed to support
requests for emergency use authorization and biologics license
applications for vaccines intended to prevent COVID-19 in this
pediatric age range," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a
statement.
