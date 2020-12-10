U.S. FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Dec 10 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to
endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus
vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for
a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.
The committee voted 17-4 in favor that the known benefits of
the vaccine, developed by Pfizer with Germany's BioNTech
, outweighed the risks in adults 16 years and
older of taking the shot, with one member of the panel
abstaining.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)