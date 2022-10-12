Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
U.S. FDA announces shortage of ADHD drug Adderall

10/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of the drug Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS