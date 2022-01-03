Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FDA clears Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

01/03/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Children receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Hyde Park, New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years, and narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses.

The agency also authorized a third shot in children aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The FDA said it reviewed published data and real world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.

Global COVID-19 cases are surging due to the Omicron variant and health authorities have warned that its extremely high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

Laboratory tests have shown that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines generate low immune responses against Omicron, while boosters appear to be protective against the highly-mutated variant.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -4.68% 246.69 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MODERNA, INC. -7.35% 235.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. -3.38% 57.027 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aHomebuilding lifts U.S. construction spending in November
RE
10:24aTurkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era
RE
10:22aDutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
RE
10:21aU.S. Factory Activity Slowed in December; Supply-Chain Strains Eased
DJ
10:20aBank of Israel holds rates on economic uncertainty, low inflation
RE
10:19aChina evergrande says authorities at danzhou city sent demolition order on 39 buildings of ocean flower island protect on dec 30
RE
10:17aDrone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say
RE
10:15aTesla's bumper delivery numbers charge up shares
RE
10:13aHouthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen that Saudis say carried medical equipment
RE
10:11a"We will not yield," French lawmaker says after death threats over COVID vaccine pass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street set to follow Europe to new year highs
2Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
5Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..

HOT NEWS