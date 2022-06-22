Log in
U.S. FDA gets complaint of one more infant death related to baby formula

06/22/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was notified of one more infant death in January potentially related to Abbott Laboratories' baby formula and the agency has started a probe.

Abbott initiated a recall of its infant formula products https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/what-happened-with-abbott-baby-formula-that-worsened-us-shortage-2022-05-16 and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
