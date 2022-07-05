Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FDA to reconvene experts' meeting for Amylyx ALS drug

07/05/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will reconvene a meeting of its outside experts to review Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' application for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment, the company said on Tuesday.

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. FDA in March voted six to four against approving the company's oral drug, AMX0035, saying Amylyx's clinical study data failed to establish it was effective against ALS, a neurodegenerative disease.

The FDA has since asked for more information from the company and delayed its deadline for deciding on the drug by three months to Sept. 29.

Shares of the company, which said the next FDA meeting on Sept. 7 will focus on additional analyses from Amylyx's clinical studies, jumped about 13% to $21.91 in early trading.

ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, leads nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to break down, affecting physical function, resulting in severe disability and even death.

The company's submission to the FDA is based on a 24-week placebo-controlled mid-stage study of 137 participants with ALS. Amylyx recently started a larger trial in about 600 patients globally, whose completion is not expected until 2024.

AMX0035 was approved in Canada last month with certain conditions including release of data from the ongoing global late-stage study as well as additional studies.

While most ALS treatments currently focus on supportive care, two FDA-approved drugs riluzole and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's Radicava modestly slow progression of the disease, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).

About 25,000 people in the United States suffer from ALS, as per ICER.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:13aEight missing climbers located after Italian glacier collapse
RE
11:12aCongo administrator orders China's CMOC to stop exports from Tenke cobalt mine
RE
11:09aArgentina black market peso edges lower as economy chief takes reins, stocks bounce
RE
11:04aU.S., Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G20 this week
RE
11:03aR&B singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail -prosecutors
RE
10:56aBrazil's industrial output rises in May but below estimates
RE
10:56aIsrael invokes Macron's 2018 proposal on Iran, wants tougher nuclear talks
RE
10:38aU.S. FDA to reconvene experts' meeting for Amylyx ALS drug
RE
10:31aU.S. Factory Orders Rose at Faster Pace in May
DJ
10:29aWall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession ..
2Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
3Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in t..
4Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high
5Unicredit Is Considering A Russia Exit That It Can Reverse After The Wa..

HOT NEWS