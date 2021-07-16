U.S. FDA to temporarily allow distribution of anti-smoking pill with some impurities

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator said on Friday
it will temporarily allow manufacturers to distribute versions
of Pfizer Inc's anti-smoking drug Chantix with elevated
levels of an impurity that may cause cancer, in order to
maintain supplies.
Drugmaker Pfizer in June halted distribution of Chantix, or
varenicline, and recalled a number of lots after finding
elevated levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in
the pills. (https://reut.rs/3Bd8SJh)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will temporarily
allow some manufacturers to distribute varenicline containing
impurities above its acceptable intake limit of 37 nanograms
(ng) per day, but below an interim acceptable intake limit of
185 ng per day, until the impurity can be eliminated or reduced
to acceptable levels.
The regulator said the health benefits of stopping smoking
outweigh the cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in
varenicline.
Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex will be temporarily
allowed to distribute Apo-Varenicline tablets in the United
States to help maintain adequate varenicline supply in the
country for the near term, the FDA said.
The nitrosamine impurity, called N-nitroso-varenicline, may
be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans,
but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this
medication, the FDA said.
Risk of exposure to the carcinogen at interim acceptable
intake levels up to 185 ng per day presents minimal additional
cancer risk, compared with a lifetime exposure at the 37 ng per
day level, the agency said.
The FDA determined that Pfizer's recalled varenicline poses
an unnecessary risk to patients, and recommended healthcare
professionals to consider other available treatment options.
