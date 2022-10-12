Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

10/12/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.

Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers, the U.S. health regulator said.

According to the FDA's website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.

"It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary ... and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months," Teva said on Wednesday.

The company will continue to have challenges supplying Adderall for the next two to three months, Bloomberg News reported last week. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pU.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences
RE
05:57pU.S., Mexico agree border plan for Venezuelan migrants
RE
05:55pU.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
RE
05:48pLos Angeles city councilwoman resigns seat after racist comments made public -LA Times
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 104.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.04% to $0.9703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.22% to $1.1102 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.71% to 146.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pQueen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book
RE
05:32pECB closing in on rule change to shave banking profits, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase more than expected in September
2Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tesco...
3Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showin..
4BNP Paribas : signed an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox
5Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push

HOT NEWS