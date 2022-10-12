U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment
for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following
intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd.
U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down
1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.
Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two
stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed
salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet
U.S. market demand through those producers, the U.S. health
regulator said.
According to the FDA's website, supply recovery for
different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022
to March 2023.
"It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder
(intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are
only temporary ... and we expect inventory recovery in the
coming months," Teva said on Wednesday.
The company will continue to have challenges supplying
Adderall for the next two to three months, Bloomberg News
reported last week.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)