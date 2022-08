Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission:

* U.S. FTC SUES KOCHAVA FOR SELLING DATA THAT TRACKS PEOPLE AT REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CLINICS, PLACES OF WORSHIP, AND OTHER SENSITIVE LOCATIONS - STATEMENT

* U.S. FTC- ALLEGES THAT KOCHAVA’S GEOLOCATION DATA FROM HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF MOBILE DEVICES CAN BE USED TO IDENTIFY PEOPLE AND TRACE THEIR MOVEMENTS Source text: https://bit.ly/3coeB7S