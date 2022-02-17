Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. FTC eyes rule to claw back money from companies that lie about gig worker earnings

02/17/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces consumer protection rules, voted on Thursday to embark on regulations that would allow it to win back money from companies that are deceptive about the earnings that workers can make.

The FTC has previously gone after companies such as Uber Technologies Inc in 2017 and Amazon.com Inc last year but has been prevented from tackling recent similar cases because of a Supreme Court ruling in April 2021 that said the agency had inappropriately used its rule-making powers to claw back ill-gotten gains.

The commission - made up of two Democrats and two Republicans - voted unanimously to begin the long process of creating a rule regarding companies that are deceptive about how much a consumer might earn from a gig job, from a multilevel marketing company, or a degree from a for-profit school, among others.

Republican Commissioner Noah Phillips noted in particular the proliferation of multi-level marketing companies during the coronavirus pandemic. "The problem does not show signs of waning any time soon," he said.

But Democrats on the commission failed to win needed Republican support for a study on pharmacy benefit managers, like CVS Caremark, which serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices. Other major companies are UnitedHealth Group Inc's OptumRx and Cigna Corp's Express Scripts.

"I have to say I'm really disappointed by this outcome," Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat, said after the 2-2 vote. A tie vote means that the matter does not go forward.

Both Phillips and Christine Wilson, the other Republican, indicated a willingness to revisit the matter.

Independent pharmacists have complained bitterly about PBMs, saying they steer patients to their pharmacies or to mail-order, and offer reimbursements that are sometimes less than the cost of the drug to the independent pharmacist, among other concerns.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.38% 35.71 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -2.02% 470.34 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. FTC eyes rule to claw back money from companies that lie about gig worker earnings
RE
05:55pMester says Fed committed to controlling inflation
RE
05:55pMester says inflation being well above target is a pre-eminent r…
RE
05:55pAnalysis-Pandemic fatigue a challenge for Canada's Trudeau amid protests
RE
05:55pEnergy Fund Files for Bankruptcy with $26 Million in FERC Claims
DJ
05:53pMester says another potential benefit for a cbdc is helping u.s.…
RE
05:50pMester says one of the more salient use cases for a cbdc is cros…
RE
05:49pMester says a central bank digital currency could affect demand…
RE
05:46pDeere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue
RE
05:46pMester says fed has to be credible that it's going to hit 2% inf…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
3Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS