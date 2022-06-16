U.S. FTC fires warning shot at drug middlemen over rebates, fees

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission
(FTC) voted unanimously Thursday to increase scrutiny of
pharmacy benefit managers that act as middlemen between drug
companies and consumers in a renewed effort to combat soaring
healthcare costs and drug prices.
The five-member commission, including two Republican
commissioners, voted to increase scrutiny of discounts that
pharmaceutical middlemen seek from drug companies to ensure
their products are covered by the pharmacy benefit manager
(PBM).
FTC Chair Lina Khan said in an open meeting the FTC would
study to see if rebates sought by middlemen reduced competition,
ultimately leading to higher drug prices.
"The FTC has also determined that commercial bribery
practices, commonly referred to as kickbacks, constitute an
unfair method of competition," she added.
The three biggest PBMs are UnitedHealth Group Inc's
Optum unit, CVS Health Corp's CVS Caremark and Cigna
Corp's Express Scripts. PBMs decide what drugs will be
covered by health insurance plans and negotiate prices with
manufacturers.
An official with the PBM industry said the goal of the
companies was to "control costs and lower costs," and pointed to
the drug companies as the cause of sometimes spectacular price
rises for insulin and other medicines.
The FTC expressed particular concern about insulin, which
was first produced synthetically in the 1970s and which some 8
million American diabetics rely on. The price of insulin had
risen 300% in the past two decades, with the list price of a
one-year supply now costing nearly $6,000.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Richard Pullin)