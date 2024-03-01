By Joshua Kirby

Activity among U.S. manufacturers unexpectedly contrasted at a faster rate in February as production slid backward, suggesting industry is struggling under high interest rates ahead of likely Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year.

The Institute for Supply Management said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to 47.8 from a downwardly revised 49.1 in January, defying the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, which were expecting 49.5. The decrease in the index marks a 16th straight month of contraction in activity, according to the index, where a 50 reading represents the threshold between shrinkage and growth.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to contract--and at a faster rate compared to January--with demand slowing, output easing and inputs remaining accommodative," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The measures of new orders and production both fell back into negative territory in February.

Eight manufacturing sectors showed growth over the month, including apparel, leather and metals. Those that contracted include furniture, machinery and computers.

The decline suggests high interest rates are weighing heavily on manufacturing activity, preventing an energetic rebound.

Economists and markets are expecting a cycle of rate-cuts to begin in June, though any upsurge in inflation could throw a spanner into the works. A key measure of U.S. inflation rose faster in January than the Federal Reserve would have liked, according to data earlier this week, underlining the potentially rocky path to the 2% inflation level targeted by the central bank.

"The business outlook overall is stable,' one manufacturer said. "[We are] working through customer backlog, with some raw material lead times improving,' the respondent said.

