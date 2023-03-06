By Ed Frankl

Orders in the U.S. manufacturing sector fell in January, almost reversing December's uptick, after transportation equipment and manufactured durable goods orders slumped.

New orders for manufactured goods fell 1.6% in January on month, compared with a revised 1.7% rise in December, data from the Commerce Department showed Monday. The reading is slightly better than the 1.8% decrease expected by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The decrease was driven by a 13.3% decrease in orders for transportation equipment, the data showed. Nondefense aircraft and parts orders plunged 54.5% on month, after rising 105.6% in December. Excluding transportation, orders increased 1.2%.

New orders for manufactured durable goods--those meant to last at least three years--fell 4.5% in January, in line with preliminary estimate and after a 5.1% increase in December.

However, surveys to manufacturers suggest that although order volumes are still contracting, the pace of declines is moderating.

ISM purchasing managers index showed Wednesday that new orders at U.S. manufacturers contracted in February, but at a slower pace compared with the previous month.

