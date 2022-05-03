Log in
U.S. Factory Orders Rose More Than Expected in March

05/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Manufacturing orders in the U.S. increased in March, signaling strong demand for goods as the factory sector continued to face supply-chain issues and high prices.

New orders for manufactured goods rose 2.2% in March compared with February, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday, beating the 1.0% rise expected by economists in a poll carried out by The Wall Street Journal.

In February, factory orders rose by a marginal 0.1%, reversing a previously estimated 0.5% decline.

New orders for manufactured durable goods rose 1.1% in March after falling 1.7% in February, the data showed.

The U.S. manufacturing sector has been hampered for months as firms struggle to procure inputs and raw materials for production due to supply-chain bottlenecks. These constraints have shown some initial signs of abating in recent months, but uncertainty remains high as new disruptions from the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China re-emerge.

Activity among U.S. goods producers slowed in April to the lowest level since July 2020 amid increasing supply-chain headwinds and price pressures, according to data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management released Monday.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1024ET

