Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Factory Orders Rose at Faster Pace in May

07/05/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Growth in U.S. manufacturing orders gained momentum in May, reflecting that demand for goods from consumers and businesses remained strong even as economic growth slows.

New orders for manufactured goods rose 1.6% in May compared with the previous month, up from the revised 0.7% rise registered in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Factory orders have increased for eight consecutive months.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected factory orders to rise by 0.6% on month.

New orders for manufactured durable goods--those meant to last at least three years--increased 0.8% in May after rising 0.4% in April.

The U.S. factory sector has been resilient due to strong demand for goods and sound business investment, but the current growth slowdown and consumers' shift in spending patterns toward services pose risks to the outlook. U.S. manufacturing output fell in May for the first time this year, and surveys to goods producers in June pointed to a decline in new orders, a sign of weakening demand ahead.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1030ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09aArgentina black market peso edges lower as economy chief takes reins, stocks bounce
RE
11:04aU.S., Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G20 this week
RE
11:03aR&B singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail -prosecutors
RE
10:56aBrazil's industrial output rises in May but below estimates
RE
10:56aIsrael invokes Macron's 2018 proposal on Iran, wants tougher nuclear talks
RE
10:38aU.S. FDA to reconvene experts' meeting for Amylyx ALS drug
RE
10:31aU.S. Factory Orders Rose at Faster Pace in May
DJ
10:29aWall Street pushes up Exxon forecasts as refining margins soar
RE
10:25aCharges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor
RE
10:21aIMF mission to visit Ghana to begin talks on programme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession ..
2Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
3Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in t..
4Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high
5Unicredit Is Considering A Russia Exit That It Can Reverse After The Wa..

HOT NEWS