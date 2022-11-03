Advanced search
U.S. Factory Orders Rose in September Driven by Aircrafts

11/03/2022 | 10:47am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Manufacturing orders in the U.S. rose in September for a second consecutive month driven by higher orders of nondefense aircrafts and parts.

New orders for manufactured goods rose 0.3% in September on month, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday. In August, orders increased by a revised 0.2%, more than the stagnation previously estimated.

September's increase matches economists expectations in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

New orders for manufactured durable goods--those meant to last at least three years--rose 0.4% in September driven by a jump in transportation equipment, particularly aircraft orders, which increased by 22% on month.

Excluding the boost from the transportation category, factory orders fell by a marginal 0.1% on month, the data showed.

Factory orders have increased in 11 of the last 12 months, but part of the rise reflects higher prices as the data aren't adjusted for inflation. Surveys to manufacturers signal order volumes are dropping as demand weakens due to increased uncertainty over the economic outlook.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1046ET

