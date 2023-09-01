By Ed Frankl

Activity among U.S. goods producers contracted for the 10th month in a row in August, albeit as slower pace than in July, as weak demand persists for manufactured goods.

The index of manufacturing activity rose to 47.6 in August from 46.4 in July, the Institute for Supply Management said Friday, higher than the 46.9 level expected by economists, according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading "reflects companies managing outputs appropriately as order softness continues, but the month-over-month increase is a sign of improvement," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Even with improving signals, the below-50 reading indicates that the manufacturing sector is generally contracting, the ISM said.

It comes as demand eased in the month, with the indicator for new orders falling 0.5 points to 46.8 in August. However, the production index hit 50, a 1.7 point increase compared with July. The indexes for prices, backlog of orders and employment also ticked up on month.

But the supplier deliveries index indicated faster deliveries for the 11th straight month, a signal that the economy is weakening further as slower deliveries typically reflect increased customer demand.

"Demand remains soft, but production execution is consistent with new, reduced output levels based on panelists' companies order books. Suppliers continue to have capacity. Prices are generally stable," Fiore added.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-23 1043ET