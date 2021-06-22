U.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The country's largest
lenders are poised to start issuing as much as $130 billion in
dividends and stock buybacks from next month after the U.S.
Federal Reserve gives them what is expected to be a clean bill
of health on Thursday, said analysts.
The Fed on Thursday will release the results of its "stress
tests," an annual health check introduced in the wake of the
2009 financial crisis to see how banks would fare in an extreme
hypothetical economic downturn.
Due to pandemic lockdowns, lenders last year weathered a
real-life economic crash that was by many measures more extreme
than the Fed's imaginary scenario. The downturn prompted the
regulator to issue emergency regulatory relief, curb bank
capital distributions, and conduct two additional stress tests
in 2020.
Thanks to those measures, plus low interest rates and
government stimulus that held off loan losses, analysts expect
the country's largest lenders to perform well on Thursday,
leading the Fed to lift remaining capital distribution curbs.
"The banks entered the crisis well-capitalized, played an
important role in the economic response, and now appear set to
reward their shareholders with meaningful capital returns," said
Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at Compass Point
Research & Trading.
LIFTING CURBS
The Fed imposed additional limits on bank capital
distributions in June 2020 after a COVID-19 "sensitivity
analysis" showed overall loan losses at 34 large banks could
reach $700 billion, with some lenders falling below minimum
required capital levels.
After banks performed well during another stress test in
December, the Fed allowed them to resume buying back stock in
addition to paying dividends capped at the bank's annual net
income.
In March, the central bank said that it expected to lift
remaining curbs for “most firms” after its stress tests in June
provided banks were above regulatory minimum capital levels.
Broadly speaking, this year's test is more severe than the
2020 scenario the Fed devised prior to the pandemic, which
envisioned unemployment peaking at 10%, but is less severe than
December's test which put that figure at 12.5%. For 2021, the
hypothetical unemployment rate peaks at 10.75%.
The KBW Bank Index is up about 25% this year compared
with a 13% gain in the S&P 500 index, driven in part by
expectations banks will pass easily.
"This is one of the positive catalysts that bank investors
are looking for this year," said David Long, a Raymond James
analyst.
The Fed rules allow lenders to adjust their buybacks and
dividends quarterly. Since April, big lenders have issued more
than $40 billion in debt to help finance what some analysts
expect to be record payouts.
"The numbers are big," wrote Glenn Schorr, an Evercore ISI
analyst. By his estimates the six biggest banks will spend, on
average, 122% of earnings on buybacks and dividends in the 12
months beginning July, more than double the ratio of the
previous period.
Those six - Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co
together will increase payouts by $66 billion to $130 billion in
the next four quarters, according to Schorr's estimates.
The banks and the Fed declined to comment.
WELLS WINNER?
Wells Fargo, which has built up capital more rapidly than
rivals due in part to a Fed-imposed cap on its balance sheet, is
expected to post the biggest jump in payouts - spending an
additional $19 billion over the next 12 months by Schorr's
estimates.
All told, the country's fourth-largest lender could pay out
167% of earnings compared with just 28% during the previous 12
months, according to Schorr's estimates.
While the bumper paydays will please shareholders, they are
likely to draw ire from Democrats in Washington, who want banks
to use their cash to help everyday Americans.
"Pressure going forward will be on how to make the ... test
tougher," wrote Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at Cowen Washington
Research Group.
