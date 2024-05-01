May 01, 2024 at 03:57 am EDT

U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, most markets were closed. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% in morning trading, while the FTSE 100 added 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 100.87.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.9% to $85.53 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 1% to $81.10 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.2% to EUR29.06 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 5 basis points to 2.587% from 2.587% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.691%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3%. Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed.

