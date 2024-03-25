U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.1% in morning trading. Evolution Gaming Group added 3.8% and Millicom Intl Cellular rose 3.6%. On the other hand, KGHM Polska Miedz dropped 4%, and Delivery Hero slipped 2.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 98.92.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.5% to $85.28 a barrel, and WTI crude gained 0.6% to $81.13 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 2% to EUR28.35 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.331% from 2.325%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.217% from 4.202%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 1.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%.

