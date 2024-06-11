U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. UCB climbed 3.9% and Axfood rose 3.6%. On the other hand, A.P. Moeller-Maersk B dropped 4.1%, and SSAB Series B lost 2.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.1% and Germany's DAX rose 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 99.93.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $81.57 a barrel, and WTI crude was flat at $77.72 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 1.6% to EUR34.82 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 2 basis points to 2.668% from 2.684%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 2 basis points to 4.448% from 4.466%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-24 0348ET