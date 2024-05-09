U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.1% in morning trading. Millicom Intl Cellular added 7.9% and Nexi climbed 6.9%. On the other hand, argenx slipped 7.8%, and Kojamo sunk 6.2%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 100.07.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.5% to $83.96 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.6% to $79.43 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.5% to EUR30.45 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.497% from 2.466%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 3 basis points to 4.515% from 4.501%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.8%.

