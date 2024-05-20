May 20, 2024 at 03:54 am EDT

U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Richemont climbed 5.3% and Banco Comercial Portugues rose 3.4%. On the other hand, Vestas Wind Systems sunk 3.8%, and Zealand Pharma lost 3%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 99.17.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.3% to $84.19 a barrel, and WTI crude was flat at $80.09 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 2% to EUR31.39 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.525% from 2.519%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.421%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.5%.

