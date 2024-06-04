U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.3% in morning trading. TUI added 2.4% and Freenet climbed 2%. On the other hand, Nibe Industrier Series B slipped 4.8%, and Technip Energies slipped 3%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.5% and Germany's DAX fell 0.4%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.14.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 1.4% to $77.30 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 1.6% to $73.01 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 0.6% to EUR36.23 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 2 basis points to 2.555% from 2.579%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.395%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-24 0348ET