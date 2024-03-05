U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.3% in morning trading. Thales rose 6.7% and Intertek Group added 4.9%. On the other hand, Inchcape slipped 7.6%, and Ashtead Group sunk 6.2%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.1% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 98.58.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.5% to $82.37 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.7% to $78.22 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 2.3% to EUR27.5 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 4 basis points to 2.359% from 2.403%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 2 basis points to 4.194% from 4.216%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was flat, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.3%.

