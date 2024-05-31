U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading. Centrica climbed 4.1% and Frontline rose 3.5%. On the other hand, Flutter Entertainment slipped 7.2%, and JD Sports Fashion dropped 6.8%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 increased 0.2% and Germany's DAX fell 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.57.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.1% to $81.80 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.2% to $77.78 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 1.2% to EUR34.94 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.667% from 2.654%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.565% from 4.556%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.2%.

