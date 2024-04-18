U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Aixtron rose 6.6% and ABB added 6%. On the other hand, Sartorius Stedim Biotech dropped 15.3%, and Sartorius Pfd. sunk 10.4%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.5% and Germany's DAX rose 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 100.24.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $87.33 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.1% to $82.62 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 1.9% to EUR30.7 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 2 basis points to 2.45% from 2.469%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 1 basis point to 4.587% from 4.593%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-24 0348ET