U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Getinge Series B rose 7.3% and Publicis Groupe added 6.8%. On the other hand, Husqvarna Series B sunk 11.6%, and Nokia lost 8.2%. The FTSE 100 added 1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.5% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 98.9.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.7% to $85.68 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 1.1% to $83.73 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 0.6% to EUR32.07 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady at 2.428%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.174% from 4.161%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 2.4%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.5%.

