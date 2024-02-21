U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.2% in morning trading. Nexans climbed 4.1% and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA added 4%. On the other hand, HSBC Hldgs dropped 6.6%, and JDE Peet's slipped 4.2%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.6%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX rose 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 98.51.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.2% to $82.16 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.2% to $76.86 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.404% from 2.377%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.286% from 4.28%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.6%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-24 0347ET