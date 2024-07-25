U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.2% in morning trading. Indivior climbed 16.5% and Lonza Group added 7.4%. On the other hand, BE Semicon Industries lost 13.4%, and Jeronimo Martins dropped 12.9%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.8%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 declined 1.7% and Germany's DAX fell 1.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 99.21.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.8% to $80.18 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.8% to $76.96 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.6% to EUR32.44 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.437% from 2.446%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 5 basis points to 4.24% from 4.293%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 3.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.5%.

