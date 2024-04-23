U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.6% in morning trading. Nordnet rose 7.9% and Associated British Foods climbed 7.3%. On the other hand, Randstad slipped 6.5%, and Kuehne + Nagel Intl lost 3.7%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% and Germany's DAX rose 0.7%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 100.38.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.2% to $87.20 a barrel, and WTI crude climbed 0.2% to $82.10 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.6% to EUR29.12 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.513% from 2.489%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.634% from 4.614%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7%., whereas China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.7%.

