U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6% in morning trading. Rentokil Initial climbed 11.8% and BELIMO Holding added 11.7%. On the other hand, Ryanair Holdings dropped 11.9%, and Intl Consld Airlines sunk 2.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.6%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.6% and Germany's DAX rose 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 99.34.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.6% to $83.09 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.5% to $79.02 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 2.6% to EUR31.33 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.456% from 2.47%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury declined by 3 basis points to 4.21% from 4.242%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 1.2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.6%.

