U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4% in morning trading. Lotus Bakeries rose 7.6% and Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 4.7%. On the other hand, Assicurazioni Generali slipped 2.3%, and Genmab dropped 2.3%. The FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.3% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 97.99.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 0.2% to $79.00 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.1% to $76.11 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 0.1% to EUR40.15 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.261% from 2.272%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell by 2 basis points to 3.974% from 3.997%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.4%, whereas China's benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.3%.

08-09-24 0352ET