U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.4% in morning trading. Orkla rose 6.6% and Fortnox added 1.8%. On the other hand, Burberry Group lost 11.1%, and Swatch Group Bearer dropped 9.4%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.6%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.9% and Germany's DAX fell 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 99.25.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.1% to $84.94 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.1% to $82.15 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.5% to EUR31.57 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 2 basis points to 2.477% from 2.5%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 3 basis points to 4.216% from 4.187%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed. Markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.8%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.1%.

