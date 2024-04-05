U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 1.1% in morning trading. Drax Group climbed 2.4% and Billerud added 2.3%. On the other hand, Embracer Group Series B dropped 3.7%, and Delivery Hero fell 3.3%. The FTSE 100 lost 1%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 1.2% and Germany's DAX fell 1.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 98.89.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.5% to $91.06 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.3% to $86.82 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 1% to EUR26.46 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 2 basis points to 2.347% from 2.365%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.321%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 2%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1%. Markets in China were closed.

