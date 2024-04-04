U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in morning trading. Volvo Car Series B added 4.2% and Avanza Bank Holding rose 3.9%. On the other hand, Nibe Industrier Series B slipped 3.7%, and Zealand Pharma lost 2.5%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were flat as France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX was flat.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 98.8.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $89.32 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 0.1% to $85.38 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 1.1% to EUR25.84 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.388% from 2.4%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 2 basis points to 4.371% from 4.355%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8%, whereas markets in Hong Kong were closed. Markets in China were closed.

