U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.5% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Hargreaves Lansdown rose 15.7% and Gerresheimer climbed 12.1%. On the other hand, National Grid slipped 8.2%, and Embracer Group Series B lost 8.1%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.3% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 99.56.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.3% to $81.66 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.4% to $77.25 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 0.2% to EUR34.33 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.533% from 2.539%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury held steady at 4.427%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.4%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.3%.

