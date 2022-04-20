Log in
U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for April 14

04/20/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended April 14. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parnentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
           ---------  -------  ------ 
           April 14   April 7  Mar 31 
---------  ---------  -------  ------ 
 
WHEAT        100-550    321.3   379.3 
---------             -------  ------ 
CORN       1400-2200   1726.0   927.6 
---------  ---------  -------  ------ 
SOYBEANS    500-1950   1006.9  1099.2 
---------  ---------  -------  ------ 
SOYMEAL      100-300    180.9    66.2 
---------  ---------  -------  ------ 
SOYOIL          0-20      6.1     6.2 
---------  ---------  -------  ------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1323ET

