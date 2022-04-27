Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for April 21

04/27/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The following is a range of analysts' estimates of export sales for the week ended April 21. The estimates and prior week's actual figures encompass combined sales for all marketing years, unless indicated. Units are in thousand metric tons. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The export sales report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Washington. Actual figures are subject to revision by the USDA. 

 
           Estimates  Actuals 
           ---------  --------  ------- 
           April 21   April 14  April 7 
---------  ---------  --------  ------- 
WHEAT        200-450     264.7    321.3 
---------             --------  ------- 
CORN       1600-2700    1268.8   1726.0 
---------  ---------  --------  ------- 
SOYBEANS    500-1550    1700.2   1006.9 
---------  ---------  --------  ------- 
SOYMEAL      100-250     128.8    180.9 
---------  ---------  --------  ------- 
SOYOIL          0-24       1.2      6.1 
---------  ---------  --------  -------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1246ET

