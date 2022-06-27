U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports to touch record high this quarter

HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Exports of crude oil from the
U.S. Gulf Coast could hit a record 3.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) this quarter, analysts said on Monday, as Europe chases
U.S. crude to offset sanctioned Russian oil.
U.S. exports have risen in the last three months, helped by
Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from
the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which have flooded the
domestic market.
Exports to Europe are expected to average about 1.4 million
(bpd) this quarter, about 30% higher than the year-ago quarter,
while export to Asia is set to drop to under 1 million bpd,
according to energy data firm Kpler.
The higher purchases by European buyers have more than
offset the decline in flows to Asian countries, which have been
buying heavily discounted Russian crude.
"The 1.53 million bpd of U.S. crude exports to Europe
recorded in April is the second-highest reading on record," said
Viktor Katona, co-head of crude analysis at Kpler. He said the
figure illustrates "a very strong pull in the immediate
aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
Tight U.S. refining capacity also boosted exports, Rystad
Energy analysts noted. The United States has lost nearly 1
million bpd of refining capacity since 2020.
"It's no surprise that government intervention to support
crude supplies has resulted in an increase in exports," said
Artem Abramov, head of shale research at Rystad Energy.
Throughput via the Port of Corpus Christi has increased by
more than 150,000 bpd to reach 1.86 million bpd. Port of Houston
exports also have been rising since the third quarter of last
year, but remain below pre-pandemic levels, Rystad added.
"The call on U.S. crude could go even higher, if additional
restrictions like secondary sanctions are implemented" against
Russia, said energy strategist Clay Seigle, citing Vortexa data.
Crude exports will continue to grow and approach 4 million
bpd in the first three months of 2023, Rystad estimates.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)