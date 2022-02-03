U.S. Gulf Coast refineries brace for severe cold

HOUSTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast refineries from
south Texas to central Louisiana were preparing for severe cold
weather as early as Thursday night, said sources familiar with
preparations at the plants, nearly a year after a winter storm
crippled the country's top refining hub.
The nation’s largest refiner, Marathon Petroleum Corp
, whose two largest plants, one each in Louisiana and
Texas, have a combined crude oil processing capacity of 1.2
million barrels per day (bpd), also said it was bracing for the
cold.
“The safety of our employees, contractors, and the community
is our top priority, and we have comprehensive plans and
procedures in place in the event of inclement weather,” said
Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry.
Kheiry declined to discuss the specific steps the refineries
are taking to prepare for temperatures below freezing.
Workers were wrapping exposed instruments needed to monitor
equipment and water pipes, the sources said. Some equipment
protection was done earlier in the year.
The combined capacity of the refineries in Texas and
Louisiana that will face freezing temperatures is nearly 7
million bpd or 38% of national capacity.
In mid-February 2021, Winter Storm Uri knocked out
production at Texas refineries by cutting electrical power and
natural gas supplies.
“The record-breaking Arctic cold that flowed deep into Texas
in mid-February (2021) hit the Texas refining and petrochemical
sectors as hard as any hurricane and with less warning,” the
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in its second-quarter 2021
report.
Refinery production in February 2021 fell to an average 3.9
million bpd from 7.8 million bpd in the previous month,
according to the Dallas Fed.
“Operations did not fully return until early April and
sustained lasting damage,” the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said.
Uri knocked out power generation plants, natural gas production
and pipelines that supply power plants.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has said the
electric grid is prepared for the this year’s cold weather, but
outages may occur as ice from freezing rain knocks down power
lines.
