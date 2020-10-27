Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Gulf Coast refiners plan to operate through Storm Zeta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - At least five Louisiana oil refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Zeta plan to remain operating as it makes a U.S. landfall on Wednesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

Oil and gas producers evacuated offshore production platforms and shut wells as the storm moved across the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta could strike the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Alabama at or near hurricane intensity, forecasters said.

Refiners' plans to continue operations could depend on the storm's path and whether its winds intensify, the sources said. Two Louisiana plants have not restarted after storms earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp's 517,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, refinery, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 227,400 bpd Norco and 211,146 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refineries are proceeding with normal operations.

Exxon's Baton Rouge plant is about 110 miles (177 km) northwest of the forecast path while Shell's Convent and Norco refineries are 78 miles and 54 miles northwest of the latest storm track.

Exxon and Shell are monitoring the storm, spokespeople said. Shell also said it is prepared to take action as appropriate.

PBF Energy’s 190,000 bpd Chalmette, refinery and Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000 bpd Meraux refinery, both in Louisiana, also plan to remain running during the storm, people familiar with operations at those plants said.

PBF and Valero did not respond to requests for comment.

The PBF refinery is about 36 miles and the Valero refinery about 34 miles northwest of where Zeta is forecast to cross the Mississippi River.

Enbridge Inc shut a natural gas processing plant in Venice, Louisiana, on the wet side of the hurricane, which likely will see the most rain and wind.

The refinery nearest to where Zeta could strike the coast, Phillips 66's 255,600 bpd Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, has been shut since September for maintenance. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pREMINGTON ARMS WORKERS ON LAYOFFS, LOSS OF BENEFITS : 'Apparently I wasn't worth anything'
PU
01:47pCorrection to South Korean Economy Article
DJ
01:42pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron to lay off about 25% of Noble Energy employees after merger
RE
01:42pCENOVUS ENERGY TO CUT UP TO 25% OF COMBINED WORKFORCE WITH HUSKY AFTER DEAL : companies
RE
01:42pU.S. Gulf Coast refiners plan to operate through Storm Zeta
RE
01:39pBrazil September federal debt rises 2.59% to $800 bln -Treasury
RE
01:38pNew head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase
RE
01:33pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks wobble on COVID-19, US election uncertainty; dollar slips
RE
01:31pEU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules
RE
01:31pEu's berrigan says eu has assessed that financial sector ready for full brexit in january even if no trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group